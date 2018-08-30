BBC Sport - Listen: Tyrone's route to the All-Ireland final

Listen: Tyrone's route to the All-Ireland final

Relive Tyrone's route to their first All-Ireland final in 10 years with BBC Radio Ulster.

Having exited the Ulster Championship following defeat to Monaghan in the quarter-final, the Red Hands made their way through the qualifiers and the Super 8s before exacting revenge on the Farney in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Mickey Harte's men will start as underdogs in Sunday's GAA showpiece against Dublin in Croke Park.

Top videos

Video

Listen: Tyrone's route to the All-Ireland final

Video

Neville 'won't be defined' by 'grudge match'

Video

Ireland defeat Afghanistan to level series

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I'd keep your money in your pocket - Giggs on Man Utd job talk

Video

So Man Utd fans... How are you feeling after Spurs loss?

Video

Trump shows media the red card

  • From the section News
Video

'All to play for' in series decider - Porterfield

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Barcelona would be happy to have Pogba - Pique

Top Stories