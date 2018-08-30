Tyrone should be 'hungrier' than Dubs - Logan

Logan led the Tyrone U21s to All-Ireland glory in 2015 alongside selectors Peter Canavan and Brian Dooher

All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 2 September Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Radio Ulster MW; audio stream and live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

The manager of a Tyrone All-Ireland winning side believes the county is well poised to pull off an upset in Sunday's SFC final against Dublin.

Fergal Logan led the U21s to All-Ireland glory in 2015 and 10 players from that team are expected to feature in Mickey Harte's match-day panel in Croke Park.

"There's the pain of last year's semi-final defeat," Logan said.

"We are bound to be as hungry as be damned."

Dublin are chasing a fourth All-Ireland in-a-row and a fifth in six years under manager Jim Gavin. Tyrone are rank outsiders at 11/2.

Logan knows all about the challenges ahead having played midfield in the last Tyrone side to play Dublin in an All-Ireland SFC final in 1995, which the Red Hands lost controversially by a point.

And he believes his native county, back in the final for the first time in a decade, should be the most motivated side.

"When the Hill is full and in full voice you really feel like you are taking on the big boys but there is no greater feeling running out there.

"Dublin are walking in going for a fourth All-Ireland in a row so how can they have the same hunger? It should be a no-contest on that front.

"Yes, it's not the exact same team who has lined out in all of their previous finals and they have made a few changes here and there, but Tyrone should be bouncing."

The Limerick hurlers won U21 titles in 2015 and 2017 before storming to a fairytale All-Ireland SHC title two weeks ago.

Kieran McGeary captained the U21 side that won Ulster and All-Ireland titles in 2015

That, says Logan, should inspire the younger Tyrone players who tasted U21 success three years ago under Logan, Brian Dooher and Peter Canavan.

Logan stated: "The Limerick hurlers have shown us how quickly U21 success can lead to the big one".

"Perhaps they (Tyrone) are marginally ahead of schedule, but sure why not? It is never too early.

"U21 level is very cut throat and you can lose early but the beauty of a run is everyone is in the shop window.

"It is the waiting lounge for senior inter-county football after all.

"And the longer you're in it, the longer you're exposed to elite competition and everything that goes with it."

"We had five, good, tight championship games and won out in all of them. The players saw the rewards of success but overall it was their quality and commitment, even at that age, that stands out."