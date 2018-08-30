All-Ireland SFC final: Mark Bradley the only Tyrone change to face Dublin

Mark Bradley was part of the All-Ireland U21 winning team in 2015

All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 2 September Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Radio Ulster MW; audio stream and live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Mark Bradley has been recalled to the Tyrone attack for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin in Croke Park.

The Killyclogher forward replaces Lee Brennan in the only change to the starting team from the semi-final win over Monaghan three weeks ago.

Kieran McGeary retains his place at wing-forward with fit-again Conor Meyler, who missed the last outing with a knee injury, named on the bench.

Tyrone are appearing in a first final in ten years against the champions.

Bradley was primed to be one of the stars of Tyrone's summer until an ankle injury forced him off in the Ulster championship defeat by Monaghan in May.

He battled his way back to fitness and won his place back in the team for the Super 8s tussle with Donegal after hitting a combined total of 1-3 against Cork, Roscommon and Dublin.

Lee Brennan, a prolific scorer in club football, missed early rounds of Tyrone's championship run with a hamstring injury aggravated in the Ulster opener against Monaghan

He was edged out by Trillick talent Lee Brennan for the All-Ireland semi-final against Monaghan, whom he replaced after 48 minutes at Croke Park.

With Brennan unable to deliver the kind of impact he has managed off the bench in previous outings, manager Mickey Harte has elected to hold him in reserve and start Bradley.

Meanwhile 2012 All-Ireland-winning Donegal boss Jim McGuinness has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Mayo job and confirmed he is not looking for a return to gaelic football.

The Glenties man is instead hoping to continue his career in soccer management having worked previously as an assistant at Celtic.

Speaking at an All-Ireland preview event at Croke Park hosted by Newstalk on Thursday at Croke Park, McGuinness killed speculation he could take over from Stephen Rochford, who resigned as Mayo boss on Monday, insisting: "not at the moment, definitely not".

"I'm ready to take a managerial position [in soccer]," he said. "The most important thing is not about getting a club, it's about getting the right club."

Tyrone (v Dublin): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McShane; M Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, R Donnelly, C McAliskey

Subs: M O'Neill, L Brennan, R Brennan, M Cassidy, H Loughran, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, HP McGeary, C Meyler, R O'Neill