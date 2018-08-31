Remembering Derry's 1993 All-Ireland triumph

Derry All-Ireland winner Gary Coleman reflects on the 1993 success as the team prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the county's only Sam Maguire success.

The winning team will be paraded at Croke Park ahead of Sunday's final, where Ulster rivals Tyrone will take on champions Dublin.

Coleman's father Eamon managed the side, with Gary saying the team's self-belief helped them to the famous win over Cork.