BBC Sport - Remembering Derry's 1993 All-Ireland triumph

Remembering Derry's 1993 All-Ireland triumph

Derry All-Ireland winner Gary Coleman reflects on the 1993 success as the team prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the county's only Sam Maguire success.

The winning team will be paraded at Croke Park ahead of Sunday's final, where Ulster rivals Tyrone will take on champions Dublin.

Coleman's father Eamon managed the side, with Gary saying the team's self-belief helped them to the famous win over Cork.

Top videos

Video

Remembering Derry's 1993 All-Ireland triumph

Video

F1 becoming too predictable - Alonso

Video

'I am one of the greatest managers in the world'

Video

Phone call interrupts Arsenal boss during news conference

Video

How a 'witch' helped Brighton defender Balogun

Video

'Losing my legs wasn't a problem, I was happy to be alive' - Monger meets Zanardi

Video

Archive: England women thrash Wales 4-0 in Cardiff

Top Stories