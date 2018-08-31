BBC Sport - All-Ireland SFC final: Red Hands will relish Dubs challenge - Cavanagh

Red Hands will relish Dubs challenge - Cavanagh

Three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh says the Reds Hands will not be daunted by facing champions Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

Cavanagh, who won the Sam Maguire Cup with Tyrone in 2003, 2005 and 2005, believes Dublin are the best side to have played gaelic football.

His brother Colm is set to line out for the Ulster side in the Croke Park decider.

