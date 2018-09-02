All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin beat Tyrone 2-17 to 1-14 to secure fourth title in a row

Niall Scully celebrates scoring Dublin's first goal in the first half

All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 1-14 Dublin scorers: Rock 0-7, Kilkenny 0-4, Mannion 1-0, Fenton 0-2, McCaffrey 0-1, Howard 0-1, McManamon 0-1, Macauley 0-1 Tyrone scorers: Harte 1-1, McAliskey 0-3, Brennan 0-3, McShane 0-2, Bradley 0-2, McCann 0-1, Hampsey 0-1, McGeary 0-1

Dublin secured a fourth successive All-Ireland Football title, winning 2-17 to 1-14 in a game which turned on a hugely controversial first-half penalty.

Tyrone led 0-5 to 0-1 as the Dubs looked rattled before referee Conor Lane awarded a 19th-minute penalty.

Lane adjudged that Tiernan McCann had fouled Paul Mannion who got up to net the spot-kick. Niall Scully's goal made it 2-7 to 0-6 to Dublin at half-time.

They moved eight ahead but Peter Harte's penalty cut the lead to four.

However despite having defender John Small sent off in injury-time, the Dubs held on helped with late scores from substitutes Kevin McManamon and Cormac Costello to seal a 28th senior title..

Tyrone were playing in their first All-Ireland final since 2008 as manager Mickey Harte was attempting to clinch a fourth Sam Maguire Cup triumph following the county's successes in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

Red Hands left reeling by penalty

Such was Dublin's domination at stages of the second half, it's difficult to have any complaint with the final outcome.

However, Tyrone folk will forever wonder about what might have happened had the first-half penalty not been awarded.

The Red Hands were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when the referee adjudged that McCann's last-gasp challenge on Mannion had been a foul when replays suggested that the Tyrone man had merely blocked the close-range shot with his knee.

Within 10 minutes, Dubs were suddenly five ahead after Scully palmed to the net following the outstanding Con O'Callaghan's run straight through the Tyrone defence.

Two further points before the break left the Dubs seven ahead as the nightmare scenario had arisen for the Red Hands with the game effectively already put to bed.

It was all so different from the early stages as Mark Bradley's running had Jonny Cooper in big trouble in the Dublin defence.

Tyrone unable to respond

But while Tyrone have a legitimate grievance over the awarding of a penalty, they were found badly wanting in responding to the adversity as Dublin outscored them 2-6 to 0-1 in the 19 minutes of action before the break.

The Red Hands weren't helped by Colm Cavanagh appearing to pick up a leg injury in the first half although, ironically, his late stationing at full-forward did help them produce their late rally.

In that pivotal second quarter and for much of the second half, Tyrone's key players Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Tiernan McCann and Niall Sludden were unable to get on the ball.

The driving runs of Donnelly and McCann from deep were absent as they were required for marking roles on Ciaran Kilkenny and Bryan Howard.

Sludden, so influential for Tyrone this season, was replaced by Lee Brennan early in the second half.

As was the case in the narrow semi-final win over Monaghan, Tyrone's shooting and option taking in attack left a lot to be desired as they hit 16 wides in addition to dropping a number of balls into Stephen Cluxton's hands.

Tyrone players show their dejection on the pitch after the game

Dublin rattled early on

Dean Rock kicked Dublin into a third-minute lead but the free-taker then appeared to be suffering a crisis of confidence as he missed three straightforward placed balls during Tyrone's period of dominance.

Harte's seven-minute equaliser from a free was immediately followed by scores from Bradley and McCann.

Dublin were looking distinctly rattled after a Connor McAliskey free was followed by his beauty from play with the outside of his right foot.

But after Kilkenny's steadying reply for the Dubs, then came the hugely contentious penalty as Lane appeared to rule that McCann had produced a foot-block as Mannion was about to pull the trigger.

Rock found his range again to add two immediate points and while McShane did respond with Tyrone's only score of the second quarter, the impressive Jack McCarthy ran upfield to point before O'Callaghan's dance through the Red Hand defence set up Scully's palmed finish.

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, C O'Sullivan, J Cooper; J Small, E Murchan, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C O'Callaghan, B Howard; P Mannion, C Kilkenny ,D Rock.

Subs: M Fitzsimons for O'Sullivan 26 mins; C Costello for Scully 52 mins; K McManamon for Mannion 57 mins; D Daly for Murchan 57 mins; E Lowndes for Cooper 63 mins, M Macauley for Rock 66 mins.

Tyrone: N Morgan; R McNamee, T McCann, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, M McKernan, R Brennan; C Cavanagh, C McShane; K McGeary, N Sludden, C Meyler; M Bradley, P Harte, C McAliskey.

Subs: L Brennan for Meyler 39 mins; F Burns for Sludden 45 mins; H Loughran for McGeary (bc) 48 mins; R Donnelly for McAliskey 48 mins; D McClure for McShane 54 mins; R O'Neill for Bradley 62 mins.

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)