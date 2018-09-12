Tyrone's Michael McKernan gets young player nomination

Michael McKernan is nominated for Young Player of the Year after impressing for Tyrone

Tyrone defender Michael McKernan is on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year and he is one of 19 Ulster players nominated for All-Stars.

The All-Ireland finalists have seven nominees along with Ulster neighbours Monaghan and Galway.

Donegal have received three while Armagh and Fermanagh have one player on the 45-man list.

Four-in-a-row champions Dublin lead the way with 12 nominees and the three shortlisted for Player of the Year.

Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey are vying for the big prize at the awards ceremony on 2 November.

McKernan is up against Kerry forward David Clifford and Dublin's Brian Howard for the young player accolade.

Padraig Hampsey, Tiernan MCcann, Peter Harte, Colm Cavanagh, Mattie Donnelly and Niall Sludden complete the Red Hands contingent.

Monaghan lost out to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-finals and their seven nominees are Rory Beggan, Karl O'Connell, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie, Niall Kearns, Conor McManus and Ryan McAnespie.

Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Ban Gallagher are the Donegal trio selected while Armagh forward Rory Grugan and Fermanagh's Che Cullen also make the list.

PwC All-Star Football Nominations

Goalkeepers: Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), Graham Brody (Laois), Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Defenders: Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Donegal), Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Jack McCaffrey (Dublin), Eoin Murchan (Dublin), James McCarthy (Dublin), Che Cullen (Fermanagh), Sean Kelly (Galway), Eoghan Kerin (Galway), Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry), Eoin Doyle (Kildare), Karl O'Connell (Monaghan), Drew Wylie (Monaghan), Ryan Wylie (Monaghan), Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone), Michael McKernan (Tyrone), Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Midfielders: Michael Murphy (Donegal), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Thomas Flynn (Galway), Niall Kearns (Monaghan), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

Forwards: Rory Grugan (Armagh), Paul Broderick (Carlow), Ryan McHugh (Donegal), Niall Scully (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Brian Howard (Dublin), Paul Mannion (Dublin), Dean Rock (Dublin), Con O'Callaghan (Dublin), Shane Walsh (Galway), Damien Comer (Galway), Ian Burke (Galway), David Clifford (Kerry), Daniel Flynn (Kildare), Paul Cribben (Kildare), Conor McManus (Monaghan), Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan), Niall Sludden (Tyrone)