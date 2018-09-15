Mass brawl mars Tyrone Intermediate Football championship game at Omagh

Tyrone GAA bosses look likely to launch an investigation into a mass brawl which broke out at a club championship game on Friday night.

The ugly scenes occurred at the end of normal time in the Intermediate Football Championship game between Strabane and Stewartstown at Omagh.

Footage from various videos shows more than 30 players involved with a number of punches and kicks clearly visible.

A number of other people also appear to be involved in the disturbances.

After an earlier dismissal of a Stewartstown player, red cards were shown to two further men from both sides following the scenes.

However, with the sides level when normal time was blown up moments later, GAA rules allowed both sides to regain their full playing strength of 15 players during extra-time as Stewartstown went on to earn a 1-19 to 2-13 win.

Attempts to contact the Tyrone county board on Saturday for comment on the Healy Park incidents were unsuccessful.

The normal procedure in GAA disciplinary cases is that decisions on whether to take action follow the receipt of the referee's official match report.

Earlier this year, players from the Tyrone under-20 football team were involved in a mass brawl during an Ulster Championship game against Armagh at the Armagh Athletic Grounds.

Suspensions were handed out following the incidents although several of these were over-turned after appeals.