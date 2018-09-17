BBC Sport - Mickey Linden still producing his magic at 55!

Mickey still producing his magic at 55!

Mourne football legend Mickey Linden scores for his club in a county final at the age of 55 and 27 years to the day since he helped Down to All-Ireland glory.

Linden sent over a point and set up the winning goal as Down defeated Meath to win the Sam Maguire Cup at Croke Park in 1991.

At the weekend the evergreen forward struck a superb score in a comfortable win for Mayobridge over Burren in the Down reserve football decider in Newry.

