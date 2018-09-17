Photos from Tyrone Ladies' win over Meath in final

Tyrone's panel pictured before they took on Meath in the final of the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship
Tyrone's panel pictured before they took on Meath in the final of the All-Ireland Ladies' Intermediate Football Championship
A goal in the fourth minute by midfielder Neamh Woods put Tyrone on the victory path in Dublin
A goal in the fourth minute by midfielder Neamh Woods put Tyrone on the victory path in Dublin
Half-forward Niamh Hughes netted Tyrone's second as the Ulster county dominated the early exchanges in the Intermediate final
Half-forward Niamh Hughes netted Tyrone's second as the Ulster county dominated the early exchanges in the Intermediate final
Grainne Rafferty's goal put Tyrone 3-1 to 0-1 up inside the opening quarter of an hour
Grainne Rafferty's goal put Tyrone 3-1 to 0-1 up inside the opening quarter of an hour
Emma Jane Gervin of Tyrone closes in on Meath opponent Niamh O'Sullivan
Emma Jane Gervin of Tyrone closes in on Meath opponent Niamh O'Sullivan during the match at Croke Park
Tyrone defender Caolieann Conway in action against Fiona O'Neill of Meath
Tyrone defender Caolieann Conway in action against Fiona O'Neill of Meath
Manager of the Tyrone team, Gerry Moane, celebrates with Maria Canavan and Lycrecia Quinn after the game
Manager of the Tyrone team, Gerry Moane, celebrates with Maria Canavan and Lycrecia Quinn after the game
Emma Mulgrew celebrates after the game with Lycrecia Quinn
Emma Mulgrew celebrates with Tyrone team-mate Lycrecia Quinn after their 6-08 to 1-14 win over Meath
Tyrone celebrate after their nine-point victory over Meath
The party begins for the Tyrone players after their nine-point victory over Meath at Croke Park
Neamh Woods lifts the Mary Quinn Cup after Tyrone's 6-08 to 1-14 victory over Meath
Neamh Woods lifts the Mary Quinn Cup after Tyrone's 6-08 to 1-14 victory over Meath in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship final

Top Stories