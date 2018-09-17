Tyrone skipper Neamh Woods says emotions after the Red Hand County's All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Final win over Meath are "difficult to put into words".

Player of the match Woods hit two of Tyrone's goals in the 6-8 to 1-14 win as All-Ireland Ladies Finals day was watched by a record crowd of over 50,000 at Croke Park.

The win means Tyrone will move back up to the senior grade in 2019.