BBC Sport - Injured Sean Cavanagh still waiting to see footage of weekend incident

Injured Cavanagh still waiting on video of incident

Sean Cavanagh says he is still waiting to view footage of the weekend incident in a Tyrone club game which left him with a broken nose, concussion and facial injuries.

"My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering," Cavanagh told BBC Sport NI at an event being held to increase awareness of the increasing levels of concussion in sport.

Cavanagh added that he had to postpone a number of work meetings on Monday on medical advice.

Top videos

Video

Injured Cavanagh still waiting on video of incident

Video

Pochettino angry at media 'disrespect'

Video

Smelly bibs & wishing you were Ronaldo - the best & worst of 5-a-side football

Video

Marathon record will be broken again - Kipchoge

Video

Explained: Pochettino's Champions League cow analogy

Video

Watch: Wolves' dressing room makeover

Video

'I can fix a top match for $68,000'

  • From the section News
Video

Benfica thrash Ponte de Frielas 28-0

Top Stories