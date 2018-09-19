Sean Cavanagh yet to see video of weekend club game where he was injured

Media playback is not supported on this device Injured Sean Cavanagh still waiting to see footage of weekend incident

Sean Cavanagh says he remains "heavily concussed" after the weekend incident in a Tyrone Club Championship game which also left him with a broken nose and other facial injuries.

Cavanagh gave his first broadcast interview since Saturday's incident at an event in Belfast held to raise awareness about concussion in sport.

"My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering," he said.

Cavanagh is still waiting to see footage of the weekend incident.

The former Tyrone star had to be taken to hospital after sustaining the injuries in the first half of Moy's Tyrone Senior Football Championship defeat by Edendork.

The game saw six red cards, 20 yellow cards and a black card being handed out as Edendork clinched a 0-10 to 0-9 after a late point from former Tyrone panelist Darren McCurry.

"You are going to pick up knocks in sport. Saturday was no different. Thankfully the wounds are healing. Onwards and upwards.

"I'm sure through time I'll get a look at it but yeah," shrugged Cavanagh, as he spoke to BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom.

Cavanagh forced to postpone work meetings

The former All-Star revealed that he had been forced to cancel a number of work meetings on Monday on medical advice.

"It's difficult when you have your own accountancy practice and you have a number of staff relying on you. There's certainly an onus there to keep going."

Cavanagh smiled at the irony of his attending Monday's official launch of the Concussion NI website which he had committed to attending prior to the weekend incident.

"Concussion is part of sport. It's a big part of sport now. If I can help other deal with it through my maybe not dealing with it so well in the past, so be it."

Despite his injuries, Cavanagh intends to resume club football with Moy in 2019.

"I'd hope so (to play again). I love the game. I love the sport. It's something I've been doing a long time. I certainly don't want to walk away from it at this point.

"It's disappointing from our club's perspective. We had high ambitions but fair play to Edendork, they pulled out a good performance and wish them all the best in the championship.

"Hopefully as 2019 approaches, the body will be fit and well and I'll be able to get back playing and doing what I love."