Referee assaulted after Derry SFC game between Greenlough and Ballinascreen

The Derry GAA board are expected to investigate an assault on a referee which happened after Saturday's senior club football championship game between Greenlough and Ballinascreen.

Video footage shows an apparent spectator charging into Slaughtmanus referee Damien Harkin and knocking over the match official.

A melee had already developed with an umpire also seemingly pushed over.

Ballinascreen edged a 0-13 to 1-9 win in the game at Dungiven.

Saturday's events at Dungiven follow a mass brawl in the recent Tyrone Intermediate Championship game between Stewartstown and Strabane which is being investigated by the GAA authorities in the Red Hand county.

Ballinascreen's victory earned them a county semi-final tie against the winners of Wednesday's quarter-final replay between holders Slaughtneil and Coleraine.

Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil drew 0-15 to 1-12 against Coleraine on Sunday.

Glen secured a last-four spot with Saturday's 1-15 to 0-17 win over Ballinderry and await the winners of Thursday's replay between Lavey and Loup.

Lavey and Loup drew Sunday's encounter 2-5 to 1-8.

Both the midweek replays will take place at Owenbeg with 20:00 BST throw-ins.