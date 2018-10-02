GAA may trial a number of proposed rule changes in 2019 Football League

Restriction of consecutive hand passes is one of the proposed rule changes

The GAA may trial a number of rule changes in next year's Football League which could include restricting consecutive hand passes to only three.

A list of proposed rule changes has been drawn up which will go before the GAA's management committee following a consultation process next month.

Another suggested rule change would see the majority of sideline kicks having to be played forward.

There is also a proposal for the introduction of a sin-bin.

The sin-bin has previously been trialled but its latest incarnation would see the 10-minute penalty being imposed for a black card infraction or two yellow card infractions.

A subsequent black card infraction would be penalised by the showing of a black card followed by a red card. A subsequent yellow card infraction would be penalised by the showing of a yellow card followed by a red card. In both cases, no substitutions would be allowed.

Restrictions on kick-out options

There is also a proposal to restrict kick-out options.

For a kick-out, two players only from each team would be positioned between the two 45-metre lines.

In addition, the goalkeeper and a maximum of six players from each team would be behind the respective 45m lines until the ball is kicked.

The ball from the kick-out would have to travel beyond the 45m line before being played by a player of the defending team.

The GAA's standing committee on the playing rules' proposed changes also include major changes to the existing mark rule.

In the case of a mark being awarded to an attacking player on or inside the 20m line, the free, if availed of, shall be taken from the point on the 20m line directly in line where the mark is awarded.

If a mark is awarded to a defending player on or inside the 20m line, the free kick, if availed of, shall be taken from the point where the mark is awarded.

Up to 15 seconds would be allowed for a free to be taken from a mark and scores can be taken from those frees.

If the referee determines that the player who makes the mark has been injured in the process and unable to take the kick, the referee shall direct the player's nearest team-mate to take the kick.

Extensive research into proposed rule changes

If approved by the GAA's management committee following this month's consultation process, the proposed rule changes would be implemented as a trial during the 2019 Football Leagues.

The trial rules would not feature in the 2019 Championship but, based on their success in the trial phase, could be approved for implementation in the 2020 Championship.

The GAA's standing committee chairman David Hassan said that the proposed rules have been formulated following extensive research.

"Proposed changes are designed to enhance the core skills of Gaelic Football," he said.

"The Committee will now embark on a period of consultation with all of the key stakeholders involved in the playing of our games.

"This feedback is important, and we also know that the ultimate test of any proposals is when we see them implemented on the field of play."