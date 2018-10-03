Enda McGinley expresses doubts over some proposed GAA rule changes

Any proposed rule changes - including the hand pass- would not take effect for the 2019 Championship

Former Tyrone player Enda McGinley has expressed doubts over some of the rule changes proposed for gaelic football.

The GAA may trial a number of rule changes in next year's Football League which could include restricting consecutive hand passes to only three.

"The three consecutive fist passes to me doesn't wash," said McGinley.

"If you watch the classic games over the years numbers of fist passes were not a factor. We had fantastic games and they had multiple fist passes."

"Those brilliant games had nothing to do with whether fist passes were there or not. I don't think that is a necessary rule," added the three-time All-Ireland winner.

Despite having reservations over some of the mooted rule alterations McGinley concedes that "the game is in need of a wee bit of a re-vamp".

"There is a need to change something so I'm delighted to see they're being confident enough to put forward big changes. I think it will start a lot of discussions. You couldn't get a more discussed topic within the GAA than potential rule changes.

"I'm not sure all of these will get a go and I'm not sure all of them are necessary but certainly it's great to see that moves are afoot. I think they will get a good hearing."

Consultation process to begin

A list of proposed rule changes has been drawn up which will go before the GAA's management committee following a consultation process next month.

Another suggested rule change would see the majority of sideline kicks having to be played forward. There is also a proposal for the introduction of a sin-bin.

The sin-bin has previously been trialled but its latest incarnation would see the 10-minute penalty being imposed for a black card infraction or two yellow card offences.

A subsequent black card infraction would be penalised by the showing of a black card followed by a red card. A subsequent yellow card infraction would be penalised by the showing of a yellow card followed by a red card. In both cases, no substitutions would be allowed.

There is also a proposal to restrict kick-out options. For a kick-out, two players only from each team would be positioned between the two 45-metre lines.

In addition, the goalkeeper and a maximum of six players from each team would be behind the respective 45m lines until the ball is kicked.

The ball from the kick-out would have to travel beyond the 45m line before being played by a player of the defending team.

'Mark rule' recommendation

The GAA's standing committee on the playing rules' proposed changes also include major changes to the existing mark rule.

In the case of a mark being awarded to an attacking player on or inside the 20m line, the free, if availed of, shall be taken from the point on the 20m line directly in line where the mark is awarded.

If a mark is awarded to a defending player on or inside the 20m line, the free kick, if availed of, shall be taken from the point where the mark is awarded.

Up to 15 seconds would be allowed for a free to be taken from a mark and scores can be taken from those frees.

If the referee determines that the player who makes the mark has been injured in the process and unable to take the kick, the referee shall direct the player's nearest team-mate to take the kick.

'Thinking back to a bygone era'

"Some of these I'm not convinced by. Some of them look as if somebody is thinking back to some bygone era to big midfielders catching big balls and big full forwards catching even higher balls," argued McGinley.

"The forward mark is obviously looking to encourage long balls into the full forward line but for me that will encourage teams to be even more defensive and to make sure that those easy frees are not conceded.

"If I was a manager setting up a team, the criminal thing to allow would be the forward mark so you're going to defend that even more.

"The kick-out zone between the two 45-yard lines - I think teams will get onto that and will come up with other methods. It's biasing teams that have two naturally fielding kick-outs," added the former All Star.

If approved by the GAA's management committee following this month's consultation process, the proposed rule changes would be implemented as a trial during the 2019 Football Leagues.

The trial rules would not feature in the 2019 Championship but, based on their success in the trial phase, could be approved for implementation in the 2020 Championship.