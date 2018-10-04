Monaghan SFC: Ballybay out to halt Scotstown reign

Darren Hughes is part of a Scotstown side that will contest their sixth Monaghan county final

Ballybay's Wylie brothers will aim to end Scotstown's domination of the Monaghan SFC when they meet in Clones.

Since Ballybay last won the Mick Duffy Cup in 2012, Scotstown have appeared in every county final and can win their fourth-in-a-row on Sunday (15:30 BST).

Drew and Ryan Wylie are joined in the Ballybay ranks by Dessie Ward, Thomas Kerr and team captain Paul Finlay.

Scotstown can list Rory Beggan, Conor McCarthy, Shane Carey and Darren and Kieran Hughes among their county stars.

Scotstown were one-point winners when the two sides met in the round robin stages of the championship last month and showed their title pedigree with a three-point defeat of last year's finalists Magheracloone in their semi-final two week's ago.

Ballybay recovered from that narrow round robin loss to beat Truagh Gaels before an impressive semi-final victory over 2014 champions Clontibret O'Neills to reach their first county final in six years.

Derry championship contest heats up

Eoghan Rua's shock victory over Slaughtneil on Wednesday means there will be a new Derry SFC champion this year with the semi-finals down for decision as part of a double header at Owenbeg on Sunday.

The Coleraine club must contend with a four-day turnaround from their quarter-final replay win over the reigning Ulster champions as they prepare to face last year's beaten finalists Ballinascreen in the second game on Sunday.

The opening match at Dungiven will feature nine-time winners Lavey against Glen with the Maghera side still seeking their first senior county title.

In Armagh, Crossmaglen Rangers took a significant step towards restoring their dominance when they emphatically dethroned Armagh Harps in their quarter-final and the six-time All-Ireland champions will face a Cullyhanna St Patrick's side coached by former Monaghan and Louth manager in their semi-final on Sunday with last year's beaten finalists Maghery playing Ballymacnab in the other semi-final on Friday.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Greenfield Foods Monaghan SFC Final

Scotstown v Ballybay - Sunday, 15:30, St Tiernach's Park

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC semi-finals

St Galls v Cargin - Saturday, 16:30, Creggan

Creggan Kickhams v St John's - Sunday, 16:30, Glenavy

O'Neills Derry SFC semi-finals

Glen v Lavey - Sunday, 13:00, Owenbeg

Eoghan Rua v Ballinascreen - Sunday, 14:45, Owenbeg

Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC semi-finals

Ballymacnab v Maghery - Friday, 20:30, Athletic Grounds

St Patrick's Cullyhanna v Crossmaglen - Sunday, 17:00, Athletic Grounds

LCC Group Tryone SFC semi-finals

Edendork v Coalisland - Saturday, 16:00, Dungannon

Killyclogher v Ardboe - Sunday, 15:00, Carrickmore

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC semi-finals

Naomh Conaill v Glenswilly - Saturday, 19:00, MacCumhaill Park

Gweedore v Sean MacCumhaills - Sunday, 16:30, O'Donnell Park

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC semi-finals

Gowna v Crosserlough - Saturday, 17:00, O'Raghallaigh Park

Lavey v Castlerahan - Sunday, 16:30, O'Raghallaigh Park