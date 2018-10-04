Monaghan SFC: Ballybay out to halt Scotstown reign
Ballybay's Wylie brothers will aim to end Scotstown's domination of the Monaghan SFC when they meet in Clones.
Since Ballybay last won the Mick Duffy Cup in 2012, Scotstown have appeared in every county final and can win their fourth-in-a-row on Sunday (15:30 BST).
Drew and Ryan Wylie are joined in the Ballybay ranks by Dessie Ward, Thomas Kerr and team captain Paul Finlay.
Scotstown can list Rory Beggan, Conor McCarthy, Shane Carey and Darren and Kieran Hughes among their county stars.
Scotstown were one-point winners when the two sides met in the round robin stages of the championship last month and showed their title pedigree with a three-point defeat of last year's finalists Magheracloone in their semi-final two week's ago.
Ballybay recovered from that narrow round robin loss to beat Truagh Gaels before an impressive semi-final victory over 2014 champions Clontibret O'Neills to reach their first county final in six years.
Derry championship contest heats up
Eoghan Rua's shock victory over Slaughtneil on Wednesday means there will be a new Derry SFC champion this year with the semi-finals down for decision as part of a double header at Owenbeg on Sunday.
The Coleraine club must contend with a four-day turnaround from their quarter-final replay win over the reigning Ulster champions as they prepare to face last year's beaten finalists Ballinascreen in the second game on Sunday.
The opening match at Dungiven will feature nine-time winners Lavey against Glen with the Maghera side still seeking their first senior county title.
In Armagh, Crossmaglen Rangers took a significant step towards restoring their dominance when they emphatically dethroned Armagh Harps in their quarter-final and the six-time All-Ireland champions will face a Cullyhanna St Patrick's side coached by former Monaghan and Louth manager in their semi-final on Sunday with last year's beaten finalists Maghery playing Ballymacnab in the other semi-final on Friday.
WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES
Greenfield Foods Monaghan SFC Final
Scotstown v Ballybay - Sunday, 15:30, St Tiernach's Park
Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC semi-finals
St Galls v Cargin - Saturday, 16:30, Creggan
Creggan Kickhams v St John's - Sunday, 16:30, Glenavy
O'Neills Derry SFC semi-finals
Glen v Lavey - Sunday, 13:00, Owenbeg
Eoghan Rua v Ballinascreen - Sunday, 14:45, Owenbeg
Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC semi-finals
Ballymacnab v Maghery - Friday, 20:30, Athletic Grounds
St Patrick's Cullyhanna v Crossmaglen - Sunday, 17:00, Athletic Grounds
LCC Group Tryone SFC semi-finals
Edendork v Coalisland - Saturday, 16:00, Dungannon
Killyclogher v Ardboe - Sunday, 15:00, Carrickmore
Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC semi-finals
Naomh Conaill v Glenswilly - Saturday, 19:00, MacCumhaill Park
Gweedore v Sean MacCumhaills - Sunday, 16:30, O'Donnell Park
Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC semi-finals
Gowna v Crosserlough - Saturday, 17:00, O'Raghallaigh Park
Lavey v Castlerahan - Sunday, 16:30, O'Raghallaigh Park