Michael McShane: Slaughtneil hurling boss withdraws nomination for Antrim job

Michael McShane's Slaughtneil side have won two successive Ulster Club Hurling titles

Slaughtneil hurling boss Michael McShane has ruled himself out of contention for the Antrim senior manager's position.

McShane was the only nominee for the Saffrons job to succeed Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley but has withdrawn his nomination.

The Ballycastle man cited work and family commitments and his loyalty to Slaughtneil for his decision.

Slaughtneil are aiming for a third straight Ulster Club Hurling title.

McShane's Slaughtneil team recently clinched a sixth successive Derry title and are now looking forward to the Ulster series.

"I had a really good think about it and I met with the chairman [Collie Donnelly] last week to explain to him that I had decided to withdraw my nomination," McShane told the Irish News.

"I am a proud Antrim man. I want to see my county do well and I would be very honoured to manage Antrim some day.

"Right now, I don't believe it's my time and that's why I withdrew my nomination."

It's not clear who the Antrim board will now look to after a season which saw the county relegated to Division Two of the Hurling League and also having to win a relegation play-off to avoid demotion from the new second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup.