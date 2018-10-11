Ulster SFC draw: Tyrone face Derry in Ulster SFC preliminary-round tie

Tyrone defeated Derry 0-22 to 0-11 in their last Ulster SFC meeting in 2017

Beaten All-Ireland Football finalists Tyrone have been drawn against neighbours Derry in next year's Ulster SFC preliminary round.

Antrim will face the winners of the Ulster preliminary-round tie with the victors in that game taking on either Fermanagh or Ulster champions Donegal

Fermanagh will have home advantage for the repeat of this year's Ulster Final.

Further quarter-final derbies see Cavan hosting 2018 All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan and Down at home to Armagh.

Donegal outclassed Fermanagh 2-18 to 0-12 in this year's Ulster decider as the Erne County's missed out on a first ever senior provincial football title.

Mickey Harte's Red Hands will be strong favourites in Omagh against a Derry team relegated to Division Four of the Football League last Spring.

While Antrim were drawn first in their quarter-final against Tyrone or Derry, the ongoing stalling of the Casement Park project means that game will have to be played at a neutral venue.

Monaghan will be favourites to progress to the Ulster decider from the top half of the draw although they will be mindful that they were shocked by Fermanagh in this year's semi-finals.

Mickey Graham will be taking charge of Cavan for the first team in a championship match in the Kingspan Breffni game against Malachy O'Rourke's Farney side.

The other quarter-final in the top half will see new Down boss Paddy Tally hoping to overcome Kieran McGeeney's Armagh in Newry.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will face either Louth or Wexford in the Leinster quarter-finals while the draw has opened the possibility of Galway v Mayo and Kerry v Cork finals in Connacht and Munster.