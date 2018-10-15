Derry prospect Anton Tohill signs for AFL side Collingwood

Anton Tohill impressed during trials run by Aussie Rules teams

Derry Under-20 player Anton Tohill has won a two-year professional contract with Aussie Rules side Collingwood.

Tohill, from the Swatragh club and the son of former All-Ireland winning Derry star Anthony, had a number of trials with the Melbourne-based team.

He will travel in November for training ahead of the 2019 Australian Football League season which starts in March.

Tohill is following in the footsteps of his father who had a spell with the Melbourne Demons in the early 90s.

The 18-year-old, who is 6'6" tall, has said he was keen to try forging a pro career in Australian football.

Collingwood were runners-up in the 2018 AFL Grand Final, losing to the West Coast Eagles.