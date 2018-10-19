Stephen Rochford joins Donegal backroom team after Karl Lacey's departure

Stephen Rochford has taken the Donegal coaching vacancy left by Karl Lacey's exit

Former Mayo football boss Stephen Rochford has joined Declan Bonner's Donegal backroom team for the 2019 season, BBC Sport NI can confirm.

Rochford, who led Mayo to back-to-back All Ireland football final appearances in 2016 and 2017, stepped down in August after three years at the helm.

He joins the current Ulster champions as coach and selector.

Rochford replaces Karl Lacey, who recently stepped away from the Donegal set up citing family reasons.

In quitting the Mayo job, Rochford cited a lack of support from the county's board to proposed changes to his backroom.

He led Mayo to two narrow All-Ireland Final defeats by Dublin.

Mayo lost after a final replay to the Dubs in 2016 and were edged by a point in the decider 12 months later.

This year, Mayo missed out on a place in the Super 8s after a qualifier defeat by Kildare.

Rochford's managerial Curriculum Vitae includes guiding Corofin to an All-Ireland club title.

Donegal suffered relegation to Division Two of the Football League earlier this year after Mayo snatched a last-gasp draw in Ballybofey in the final round of round-robin games.

Bonner's side went on to win the Ulster title although they exited the All-Ireland series at the Super 8s stage after a home defeat by Tyrone.