Crossmaglen come from behind to win 44th Armagh football title

Aaron Kernan's two second-half points helped Crossmaglen overcome Ballymacnab

Crossmaglen fought back from an early five-point deficit to win a 44th Armagh Football title as they overcame Ballymacnab 0-24 to 1-15.

On a day of finals, Barry Daly's goal helped Coleraine beat Lavey 1-12 to 0-12 in Derry with Coalisland defeating Killyclogher 2-11 to 1-7 in Tyrone.

Cargin held off Creggan 0-5 to 0-4 in a low-scoring Antrim final derby.

Castlerahan edged out Crosserlough 2-11 to 1-13 in Cavan with Gweedore beating Naomh Conaill 0-17 to 1-7 in Donegal.

At the Athletic Grounds, Jack Grugan's seventh-minute goal helped Ballymacnab lead 1-3 to 0-1 as this year's Armagh League winners looked set to clinch their first ever county senior title.

While Cross responded with four unanswered points, Ballymacnab still looked in control at half-time as the superb Grugan's fifth point of the half and a Kieran Hughes score left them 1-11 to 0-11 ahead at the break.

However, Crossmaglen outscored their opposition by 0-13 to 0-4 in the second half as Rian O'Neill kicked six points.

Johnny McKeever's 48th-minute point edged Crossmaglen into the lead for the first time and four further answered points followed as Ballymacnab's challenged wilted.

Captain Aaron Kernan fired two second-half points for Cross.

Eoghan Rua clinch second Derry title

Eoghan Rua Coleraine clinched their second Derry title and denied former All-Ireland champions Lavey a first triumph since 1993 by earning a 1-12 to 0-12 success at Celtic Park.

The sides were level at 0-2 each when Daly fired past Ciaron O'Boyle to net the game's only goal on 12 mins.

The goal was backed up by three further first-half points from the McGoldrick brothers Liam (two) and Colm as Coleraine led by six at the break.

The Eoghua Rua outfit looked to be in firm control by the end of the third quarter as they extended their advantage to 1-10 to 0-6.

Three successive frees from half-time substitute Cailean O'Boyle contributed to Coleraine's lead being cut to only three before a steadying point from Gavin McWilliams.

A Niall Toner score plus another O'Boyle point left only two in it but another of the McGoldrick brothers, Sean Leo, had the final scoring say to ensure a three-point success for the Coleraine outfit.

Paddy McNeice (left) scored one of Coalisland's goals in their Tyrone final win over Killyclogher

Wins for Coalisland and Cargin

Coalisland avenged their 2016 Tyrone final loss as they overpowered Killyclogher with a strong second-half performance at Healy Park.

Tiernan McCann's first-half goal had put Killyclogher on course to repeat their victory from two years ago with a 1-4 to 0-5 lead at the break.

But Coalisland responded with goals from Paddy McNeice and Peter McGahan and they held their opponents to just three second-half points to win the O'Neill Cup for the 10th time.

Cargin, meanwhile, came out on top in a dour Antrim SFC final against Creggan to claim their third county title in four years.

The two local rivals were tied on two points apiece at half time but Michael McCann's late point edged Cargin to victory by the narrowest of margins as Creggan's 64-year wait for a third county success continued.

Cargin's win earned the Toomebridge outfit their eighth Antrim title.

Castlerahan break duck in Cavan

After defeats in the last three Cavan deciders, Castlerahan finally landed the Breffni county's title by coming from six points down with 15 minutes left to edge out Crosserlough.

Points from Brian Ennis and Oisin O'Connell gave Castlerahan an immediate two-point lead but Crosserlough hit six of the next eight scores to move 0-6 to 0-4 ahead.

Despite two Cian Mackey frees for Castlerahan, Crosserlough still led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

Scores from Stephen Smith, Mark Stuart and Pierce Smith extended Crosserlough's lead to 0-12 to 0-8 after 41 minutes and the lead then became six when James Smith netted on 45 minutes.

However, Castlerahan were back into the contest within a minute as O'Connell netted from a rebound after an Enda Flanagan penalty had been saved following a foul on Sean Brady.

Crosserlough's lead was still three as the game entered its final 10 minutes but Mackey and Ronan Flanagan then combined to set up Brady for a superb goal.

Mackey's point edged Castlerahan ahead with five minutes of normal time remaining and as both sides missed chances in the closing stages, it proved enough to clinch the verdict.

Kevin Cassidy helped Gweedore clinch the Donegal title as they defeated Naomh Conaill at Ballybofey

MacNiallais inspires Gweedore's Donegal triumph

An Odhran Mac Niallais-inspired Gweedore won a record 15th Donegal SFC title with a seven-point victory over a 14-man Naomh Conaill side.

Playing into the breeze, Gweedore led by two points after a cagey opening half at MacCumhaill Park but Mac Niallais kicked three unanswered frees at the start of the second-half to push the Gaeltacht side into a commanding lead.

Naomh Conaill, who also lost last year's final, were also reduced to 14 men early in the second half when Marty Boyle was shown a second yellow card and their first score of the second half came with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Ciaran Thompson's late consolation goal pulled the Glenties men back to within four points but Gweedore reeled-off the closing three points to clinch their first county title since 2006.

SUNDAY'S CLUB COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC final

Cargin 0-05 Creggan 0-04

O'Neill's Derry SFC final

Eoghan Rua Coleraine 1-12 Lavey 0-12

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC final

Castlerahan 2-11 Crosserlough 1-13

Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC final

Ballymacnab 1-15 Crossmaglen 0-24

Michael Murphy Donegal SFC final

Gweedore 0-17 Naomh Conaill 1-07

LCC Tyrone SFC final

Coalisland 2-11 Killyclogher 1-07