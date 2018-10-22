Peter Donnelly answers Coalisland's goalkeeper crisis as they win Tyrone SFC

Media playback is not supported on this device Coaching guru Peter Donnelly nets Tyrone SFC medal with Coalisland as makeshift keeper

Coalisland's makeshift goalkeeper Peter Donnelly says winning a second Tyrone SFC medal was the furthest thing from his mind at the start of this year.

However, a goalkeeping crisis led Tyrone's highly-respected strength and conditioning coach to answer a call from Coalisland boss Damian O'Hagan.

Donnelly was a midfielder in the Tyrone squad that won the All-Ireland senior titles in 2005 and 2008.

"Damian O'Hagan is a very hard man to say no to," added Donnelly, 35.

Speaking after Coalisland's 2-11 to 1-7 Tyrone Final win over Killyclogher, Donnelly added: "We were stuck for keepers for a while.

"The old saying is never turn down a jersey. Sometimes when you're coaching all the time, nothing beats playing as well.

"I've plenty of empathy for goalkeepers out there. It's a difficult position and difficult circumstances all the time but I loved the challenge of it and luckily and thankfully, we've come out the right side of it and now we are kings of Tyrone for today."

Damian O'Hagan (right) returned to the Coalisland manager's position earlier this year

Donnelly vindicated O'Hagan's faith

Donnelly totally vindicated O'Hagan's faith at him by producing a couple of important first-half saves - including a stop to deny Tyrone star Mark Bradley.

"We switched our management and all during the year and I was helping out with a wee bit of the coaching. Then Damian came to me and said that he needed a keeper.

"Like I said earlier, he's a hard man to say no to. What he's done for this club. What he's done for these lads and helping them out in various aspects of their lives.

"He's an amazing man. We're just delighted for him. He was manager the last time we won it [2010]."

Donnelly made his debut for the Coalisland seniors in goals as a 16-year-old in 1999 but says the role of the netminder has changed massively since those days.

"Back then it was about kicking from the edge of the D or kicking from the six-yard box. I could kick the ball out and kick it long but it's totally changed now," adds Donnelly, who was between the posts for all of Coalisland's four championships games in recent weeks.

"I would just say [now] that I'm an extension of the full-back line. I would do lots of shouting and keep boys right. Look, I'll not turn it down. I've got a county medal, it's our second so I'm just delighted."

Triumph avenges 2016 final defeat

Coalisland's victory avenged their final defeat after a replay by Killyclogher two years when the Na Fianna outfit failed to press home an advantage late in the initial drawn game.

"Two years ago, we had one hand on it and let it slip and the second day Killyclogher went in front and stood on our throats and ramped it home.

"This championship is mad. Anybody can win it. Six weeks ago, we had to go an beat Pomeroy to consolidate our Division One status.

"We did that and we've been on a roll for the last six weeks. Now we're standing as champions. It's a great feeling."