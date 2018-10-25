Callum Brown: Derry Under-20 seals move to AFL side Great Western Sydney Giants

Brown starred as Derry defeated Armagh in the Ulster U20 Football Championship final in June

Derry U20 star Callum Brown has signed for Aussie Rules club Great Western Sydney Giants.

The 18-year-old will join on a two-year deal as a rookie and is expected to travel to Australia in November.

Brown was identified by the Giants' Irish scouting program in July 2017 and undertook a 12-month trial process with the club.

The news comes just days after fellow Derry prospect Anton Tohill signed a two-year deal with Collingwood.

Former Cavan player Nicholas Walsh, a defensive coach with the Giants, watched Brown play for Limavady earlier this season.

Brown flew to Australia in August to spend two weeks training with the Giants under the eye of coach Leon Cameron.

The Limavady man was used as an impact substitute in Derry's Ulster minor winning team of 2017, and featured as they were beaten in the All-Ireland Final by Kerry.

Last season he played at full-forward as Derry won the Ulster U20 championship and this year spearheaded Limavady's path to their first Derry Junior title since 2003.

"He's an incredibly athletic and skilful player and showed an ability to pick up the nuances of AFL footy during some intensive training sessions," said Giants list manager Jason McCartney.

"We know it takes some time to adapt to our game and we won't put any pressure on him but as an 18-year-old, he's a really exciting prospect."