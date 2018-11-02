Chris Kerr: Antrim goalkeeper announces inter-county retirement

Chris Kerr made over 80 appearances for the Antrim footballer

Veteran Antrim goalkeeper Chris Kerr has retired from inter-county football.

The St Gall's clubman announced his decision on social media, adding: "The pleasure was all mine".

Kerr made over 80 appearances for the Saffrons in a senior career that spanned 11 years after he was first drafted into the squad in 2007.

His final game for Antrim was their Ulster quarter-final defeat by Down and he did not feature in the first round qualifier loss to Offaly.

Kerr missed Antrim's run to the 2009 Ulster final but was part of the St Gall's squad that won the All-Ireland club title in 2010.

"All good things come to an end! A spring chicken in 2007 to an oul lad in 2018," tweeted Kerr.

"The pleasure was all mine Antrim GAA. Until next time..."

Antrim GAA thanked Kerr for his years of service to the county

Earlier this year, Kerr became a high-profile campaigner for mental health awareness after he wrote a tribute to his late father and revealed how he had struggled with depression and anxiety.

In October, the Belfast-native was part of a delegation of sportspeople that took part in a panel discussion with European Brain Council where he spoke about the importance of promoting positive mental health for elite athletes.