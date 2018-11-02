Ulster SFC: Burren & Scotstown to repeat history

Scotstown have won the Monaghan club champions four times in a row

AIB Ulster SFC Championship quarter-finals Venues: Athletic Grounds, Corrigan Park, Kingscourt, Pairc Esler Dates: Saturday, 3 & Sunday, 4 November Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; Live updates, preview, match reports on BBC Sport website.

Down champions Burren and Scotstown of Monaghan will hope for to recreate former glories when they meet in Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final.

The two rivals have a combined nine Ulster titles but neither club has won the McFerran Cup since the late 1980's.

The winners will play either Coleraine or Castlerahan in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Tyrone's Coalisland face 11-time champions Crossmaglen Rangers while Donegal's Gweedore take on Cargin of Antrim.

The meeting of Burren and Scotstown at Paric Esler will be a repeat of the 1985 Ulster final that Burren won during the club's remarkable run of dominance throughout a decade in which they contested seven provincial finals, winning five of them.

The Down club have subsequently struggled to repeat that level of success, winning only six county championships in the intervening 20 years as arch-rivals Kilcoo have been crowned Down champions seven times in the past 10 years.

Media playback is not supported on this device Paraic Duffy: From Scotstown to Croke Park... and back again

"Burren just have that tradition of playing Ulster club football, they are one of the aristocrats of Ulster so they're going to come in with great confidence," said Scotstown defender Mark Duffy.

"They're going to feel they're an Ulster club side, they've home advantage too, which is obviously a big thing, and they've just beaten Kilcoo.

"If we were playing Kilcoo in the first round, everybody would be telling us that Kilcoo would be favourites for that so you have to assume that Burren are going to be a really tough game for us."

Scotstown may have lost the '85 Ulster decider but the Monaghan side have been provincial champions more recently than their opponents this weekend after they won the last for their four Ulster titles in 1989.

Kieran Donnelly's Scotstown side have won four consecutive Monaghan titles and made it to the Ulster final in 2015 but lost in the preliminary round in 2016 and in the quarter-finals in 2017.

The north Monaghan club are already in bonus territory this year, having defeated Fermanagh's Derrygonnelly by 2-17 to 1-11 in their preliminary round match last month.

"We're really enjoying our football, I think we're in a good place at the moment," said Duffy.

"I think anybody who wasn't at the [Derrygonnelly] game might look at the scoreline and think that we won convincingly but there was only a couple of points in it with a few minutes to go and we got the two goals at the end so that was a good test for us and we had to be better against Derrygonnelly than we had been in the county final so I suppose what we're happy about is that we've improved every single day we've gone out.

"I think it stands to you having played in the preliminary round now before going into the first round against Burren."

Media playback is not supported on this device Pressure is on after beating Slaughtneil - Coleraine manager Sean McGoldrick

Also on Sunday, Coleraine's remarkable season will take them to Kingscourt to face a Castlerahan side that won the Cavan SFC title for the first time last month after losing the previous three county finals.

Coleraine upset Slaughtneil, the 2017 and 2016 Ulster champions, in their county quarter-final before getting the better of Lavey to win just their second county title.

"Definitely with Slaughtneil gone I think every team will probably think maybe there is a chance for them this year but the you can't look beyond the next game because no matter who you're playing it's going to be a tough one," added Duffy.

The old Armagh-Tyrone rivalry

The first quarter-final of the weekend will be played under the lights of the Armagh Athletic Grounds as 11-time provincial champions Crossmaglen mark their return to the Ulster championship with a match-up against Tyrone's Coalisland.

Cross, who have not contested the provincial championship since their last success in 2015, will be hoping to make full use of home advantage but Coalisland are determined not to be intimidated by their opponents.

"So many of us are football mad and we love travelling to the Athletic Grounds and we love travelling to Newry and watching all the kingpins of Ulster playing," said Coalisland's Peter Donnelly.

"We played in it in 2010 and maybe we didn't give it what we could give it and Glenties beat us by a point but we'll not be taking this one for granted.

"We've a massive challenge in Crossmaglen and we're going to look forward to representing Tyrone, we've a proud history in the club and we want to do Tyrone well as well."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If they come at us, we'll go at them' - Cargin's McCann ready for Gweedore

In the other quarter-final on Sunday, Gweedore will begin their bid to become only the second Donegal club to win an Ulster title when they face Antrim champions Cargin.

An Odhran MacNiallais-inspired Gweedore won a record 15th county title last month when they swept past Naomh Conaill in the final but Donegal clubs have struggled to make an impact at provincial level with Glenswilly the only team to contest an Ulster final in the past eight years.

Cargin won their third county title in four years when they edged out Creggan by 0-5 to 0-4 in a low-scoring Antrim final.

"Being honest, we did what we needed to do, we got the win and that's all that really mattered," said Cargin's semi-final hero Thomas McCann, who believes they can match Gweedore's scoring power.

"If they come at us, we'll go at them. It's as simple as that.

"We'll only know on the day what way Gweedore are going to set up and we'll try to counteract it and play as best we can."

Ladies decider a repeat of 2011 final

Also on Saturday, Monaghan champions Donaghmoyne play Glenfin of Donegal in the Ulster Ladies SFC final.

The two sides also went head-to-head in the 2011 Ulster final, which was won by the Farney champions and they will be favourites to repeat their victory at Killyclogher after they avenged last year's final defeat by St Macartans when they beat the Tyrone champions in their semi-final last month.

Glenfin are preparing for their second Ulster final appearance and the back-to-back Donegal champions have had an extra week to prepare for the final following their semi-final victory over Bredagh of Down on 13 October.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Ulster Ladies SFC final

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Glenfin (Donegal) - Saturday, Killyclogher, 15:00 GMT

AIB Ulster club SFC quarter-final

Crossmaglen (Armagh) v Coalisland (Tyrone) - Saturday, Athletic Grounds, 19:00 GMT

Cargin (Antrim) v Gweedore (Donegal) - Sunday, Corrigan Park, 14:30

Castlerahan (Cavan) v Coleraine (Derry) - Sunday, Kingscourt, 14:30

Burren (Down) v Scotstown (Monaghan) - Sunday, Pairc Esler, 14:30