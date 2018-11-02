GAA All-Stars: Brian Fenton & Cian Lynch named Players of the Year

Brian Fenton (left) and Ciaran Kilkenny (right) were both nominated for the Footballer of the Year award

Dublin's Brian Fenton and Cian Lynch of Limerick have been named the Players of the Year at the GAA All-Star Awards.

Fenton topped an all-Dublin list of nominees for the Footballer of the Year prize after helping his side to a fourth consecutive All-Ireland title.

Lynch beat Galway's Joe Canning and Padraic Mannion to the Hurler of the Year honour after Limerick won Liam McCarthy for the first time since 1973.

Kerry's David Clifford and Limerick's Kyle Hayes won the Young Player awards.

Tyrone's Michael McKernan was among the candidates for the Young Footballer honour alongside Clifford and Dublin's Brian Howard but the Kerry starlet was rewarded for a remarkable debut season at senior level.

Hayes completed a Limerick clean-sweep of the individual awards when he held-off the challenge of Cork duo Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman to win the pole of his fellow inter-county players.

The Treaty County also dominated the All-Star hurling team of the year after the football selection was announced in the lead up to the awards ceremony in Dublin.

The versatile Lynch was named at midfield as one of six Limerick players to win All-Stars as beaten finalists Galway had three players selected.

Cork's run to the All-Ireland semi-finals was also rewarded with three awards while Clare had two forwards included and Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy was the other player to be recognised.

2018 PWC Hurling All-Stars

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny); Sean Finn (Limerick), Daithi Burke (Galway), Richie English (Limerick); Padraic Mannion (Galway), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Dan Morrissey (Limerick); Cian Lynch (Limerick), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork); Peter Duggan (Clare), Joe Canning (Galway), Seamus Harnedy (Cork); Patrick Horgan (Cork), John Conlon (Clare), Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick).

2018 PWC Football All-Stars

Rory Beggan (Monaghan); Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone); Karl O'Connell (Monaghan), James McCarthy (Dublin), Jack McCaffrey (Dublin); Brian Fenton (Dublin), Brian Howard (Dublin); Paul Mannion (Dublin), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), Ryan McHugh (Donegal); David Clifford (Kerry), Conor McManus (Monaghan), Ian Burke (Galway).