Ulster Club SFC: Cross battle past Coalisland as both teams finish with 13 men

Rian O'Neill hit seven points for Crossmaglen in a game watched by 7,637 spectators in Armagh

Rian O'Neill's seven points helped Crossmaglen edge out Coalisland 0-12 to 0-10 in the Ulster Club SFC as both teams finished with 13 men.

Cross led 0-4 to 0-2 when Coalisland's Brian Toner and Eoghan Hampsey were both sent off in a 60-second period.

But Coalisland only trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at the break and as Cross duo Callum Cumiskey and Johnny Hanratty were red carded, then moved one point ahead.

But Cross hit seven of the last 10 scores to earn victory.

Rian O'Neill hit five of those Cross scores with his brother Oisin supplying Rangers' other two late points.

Paddy McNeice notched eight of Coalisland's 10 points including the final kick of the match as his free attempt at goal flew over the bar.

Crossmaglen will face the winners of Sunday's quarter-final between Cargin and Gweedore in the semi-finals.

Early bad challenges go unpunished

The early stages of the game saw a number of bad challenges going unpunished by referee Martin McNally.

The players seemed to interpret this as licence to up the aggression levels still further and it was inevitable that red cards were going to follow.

Despite playing against a strong breeze in the first half, Coalisland led 0-2 to 0-1 early on after scores from McNeice and Bailey Leonard.

As Cross began to fire long balls into the square, they managed to forge a 0-4 to 0-2 lead with Michael McNamee and Stephen Morris on target.

Second after McNeice replied for the Tyrone champions, they were reduced to 13 men as Toner was sent off for a second yellow card and Hampsey received his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident.

Crossmaglen held their nerve in the closing stages to progress to the semi-finals

Despite that, Coalisland stayed in touch with McNeice's third and fourth points levelling the contest before Rian O'Neill edged Cross ahead by half-time.

The game became 13-a-side within 15 minutes of the restart after Cumiskey and Hanratty both picked up yellow cards as Coalisland moved into a 0-7 to 0-6 lead.

Hanratty's second caution came after he high tackled a Coalisland player immediately after his goal attempt had been saved by Peter Donnelly.

It was Donnelly's second great stop in as many minutes after he had blocked Cian McConville's goal chance.

But O'Neill's superb effort from play levelled the game on 45 minutes and while McNeice restored Coalisland's lead, five further points from the O'Neill brothers saw the six-time All-Ireland champions into the provincial semi-finals.