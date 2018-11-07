Ciaran McKeever: Former Armagh captain to manage county's Minors

Armagh's Ciaran McKeever and Kieran McGeeney
Ciaran McKeever captained Armagh under manager Kieran McGeeney

Former Armagh captain Ciaran McKeever will take charge of the county's Minor panel in 2019.

The 35-year-old's appointment was ratified at a county board meeting on Wednesday night.

The St Patrick's Cullyhanna clubman succeeds Paul McGrane in the role.

McKeever retired from inter-county football in 2017 after a 14-year career in which he won four Ulster titles and represented Ireland three times in the International Rules series.

He captained Armagh to All-Ireland Under-21 success in 2004 and also won Division One and Division Three titles with the county.

Armagh suffered an early exit from this year's Ulster Minor championship following a three-point loss to Down in round one before a heavy defeat by Derry in the provincial qualifiers.

