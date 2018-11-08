Ulster Club SHC Final: Ballycran confidence 'high' for Cushendall test

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster Club SHC Final: Ballycran have belief to beat any team

Ulster Club SHC Final: Ballycran (Down) v Cushendall (Antrim) Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 11 November Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

Ballycran joint manager Michael Braniff says his team will not regard beating Cushendall in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling final as "a surprise".

Braniff admits confidence in the Ballycran squad "is high" after they ended Slaughtneil's hopes of a third successive Ulster crown.

"To beat Slaughtneil, who were worthy champions, has to give you momentum," said the Ballycran joint manager.

"We hurled well against Slaughtneil. We didn't let them hurl."

But while there is certainly no inferiority complex within the Ards men going into Sunday's decider in Armagh, Braniff acknowledges that they will face a tough test against a Cushendall side which includes such proven performers as Neil McManus, Arron Graffin, Paddy Burke, Conor Carson, Eoghan Campbell and Sean Delargy.

Twelve of the Cushendall starters in the recent Antrim final win over Loughgiel began the All-Ireland Club decider defeat by Limerick's Na Piarsaigh 30 months ago with skipper Burke coming on as a substitute at Croke Park that day.

"We're confident in our own ability. We know what we're at and we've played this game for a while," adds Braniff.

"But Cushendall are a good, hardened club side with some great skilful players and a blend of young and old so I think it's going to be a fabulous occasion on Sunday and it could go either way."

Slaughtneil defeat not a shock in Cushendall

Cushendall captain Burke says people in his home village were not surprised to see the Down champions overcome the fancied south Derry outfit.

"There was a lot of people in Cushendall before the game when you were just talking about the matches and they tipped Ballycran," insists Burke.

"They fancied that they could turn them over and they [Ballycran] obviously believed they could too.

"We've had a lot of battles with them over the years in the league and it's very seldom you come away from Ballycran with easy points.

"So they are definitely developing and it will be as tough a battle as the last day [in the Antrim final against Loughgiel] - if not tougher."

Eoghan Campbell had a superb game for Cushendall in their Antrim final win over Loughgiel two weeks ago

Ballycran aiming for first Ulster title since 1993

Ballycran free-taker Scott Nicholson says the Down champions revelled in their underdog status against Slaughtneil but is confident they can handle the increased expectation which has inevitably followed their semi-final success.

"I don't think anybody really gave us a chance against Slaughtneil bar the 30 guys that we have on the panel. So the belief within ourselves is there," adds Nicholson.

"We believe, on our day, we can beat any team so it is there and we're hopefully going to do the job on Sunday.

"Cushendall we've looked at and we've played them a couple of times this year.

"It's always a tight game - they've great hurlers - we'll have our own way of setting up and we'll stick to our own game and see how it goes."

Nicholson says winning only the club's fourth provincial senior title - and first since 1993 - "would mean everything".

That triumph 25 years ago saw Ballycran earning a 2-10 to 0-12 triumph over Sunday's opposition.

"The community, even people who didn't really follow Ballycran are really getting behind us," continues Nicholson.

"It's a big deal and for the players themselves it is everything at the minute and it would just put the icing on the cake of what has been a big year already."