Former Slaughtneil boss Mickey Moran becomes the new Kilcoo manager

Moran enjoyed four successful years as manager of Slaughtneil

Kilcoo have named former Slaughtneil boss Mickey Moran as their new senior football team manager.

Last month Paul McIvor stepped down from the role after the Magpies' six-year reign as Down SFC champions was ended by Burren in the county final.

Moran guided Slaughtneil to four Derry championships and three Ulster titles.

The Maghera native's distinguished managerial career also saw him take charge of five county sides - Derry, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo.

"Mickey was unanimously ratified at a club committee meeting this evening and the club are over the moon that the Glen Maghera man has agreed to become our manager," read a statement from the club.

"(Moran) is renowned as one of the top coaches in the GAA."

Under the tutelage of Moran Slaughtneil became the undisputed kingpins of Ulster club football and twice reached the All-Ireland final.

He called time on his reign at the club after they were defeated by Munster champions Nemo Rangers in an All-Ireland semi-final in February.

Kilcoo dominated the Down club SFC from 2012-2017, reaching the Ulster final in 2012 and again in 2016 where they were defeated by Moran's Slaughtneil.

Joining Moran in the Magpies' new-look coaching set-up will be former Derry player Conleith Gilligan who takes up the role as team trainer.