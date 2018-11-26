GPA unhappy over GAA's decision to trial rule changes in Football League

The trial rule changes include restricting competitive hand passes to only three

The Gaelic Players Association has described the decision to trial rules changes during next year's Football League as "unacceptable".

An RTE report said GPA chief executive Paul Flynn was seeking an "urgent" meeting with the GAA over the issue.

The GPA believe the rules changes should be trialled only in the provincial pre-season competitions such as the Dr McKenna Cup.

The RTE report said a player survey conducted by the GPA into the rule changes found that 96% of the respondents against the hand pass rule.

The survey also found 63% against the rule change which will mean sideline balls having to be kicked forward - apart from when they are being taken from inside the opposition's 20-metre line.

There was more support for the sin bin [63%] and mark [54%] rules which Saturday's Central Council meeting also voted to introduce during the pre-season competitions and Football League in 2019.

A 10-minute sin-binning will be imposed for a black card infraction or two yellow card infractions.

Tinkering with the 'mark' rule will include having 15 seconds to take the kick.

The proposed rule changes, which were put forward by the GAA's standing committee on playing rules, were first announced in early October and have been considered as part of a consultation process over the past seven weeks.