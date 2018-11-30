Ulster Club Final: Gweedore seek first provincial title

Kevin Cassidy's goal sealed Gweedore's semi-final victory against Crossmaglen

Ulster Club SFC Final: Gweedore v Scotstown Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 2 December Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW; score updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

Semi-final hero Daire O Baoill says Gweedore have to cope with the pressure of attempting to end Donegal's 43-year wait for a second Ulster club title.

Midfielder O Baoill scored a first-half hat-trick as Gweedore beat Crossmaglen to become the first Donegal club to contest an Ulster final since 2013.

In Sunday's decider against Scotstown of Monaghan, Gweedore can bridge the gap to the 1975 win by St Joesph's.

"The last 10-12 years there's been a lot of pressure on us," said O Baoill.

Gweedore are the most successful club in Donegal championship history but they had not won a county title since 2006 before their defeat of Naomh Conaill last month.

"Maybe finally getting a county championship - getting that win was like a burden being lifted off our chest - and there's not as much pressure on us now," added O Baoill.

"They know that this is our first time in Ulster where we're even giving it a good rattle. So there is expectation more than hope going into every game."

The experience of county stars such as Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll, Odhran MacNiallais and the McGee brothers, Neil and Eamon, will be crucial as Gweedore prepare for the club's first Ulster final appearance.

"It's a great honour to be where I am now and with the people who will be next to me when we line out on Sunday," said O Baoill, who also won an Ulster title with Declan Bonner's Donegal this year,

"Knowing that thousands of people from Gweedore may be watching and listening all around the world and people who have gone before us and just glad to see us now getting this far and hopefully take it to the next step."

Rory Beggan scored the winning point for Scotstown in their semi-final win over Coleraine

Top class attitude and endless work-rate

Four-time Ulster kingpins Scotstown are the opposition on Sunday and will be determined to win a fifth Seamus McFerran Cup this year having lost the 2015 Ulster final.

The Farney champions have struggled to prove their credentials with narrow quarter-final and semi-final victories over Burren of Down and Derry's Coleraine respectively.

"I do feel we've been playing a lot of good football and not been finishing as well as we'd have liked," admitted Scotstown manager Kieran Donnelly.

"For the first 20 minutes against Coleraine for example, we dominated, but I'd be more worried if we weren't taking our chances. But we do have a lot of forwards that I have a lot of faith in."

The Monaghan club will field a team backboned by county stars with the Hughes brothers, Darren and Kieran, goalkeeper Rory Beggan and forwards Conor McCarthy and Shane Carey all expected to play key roles in Sunday's final.

"Their work-rate never diminishes and their attitude is top class," added former Fermanagh forward Donnelly.

"Our five county men are team players and they have stepped up in big games in the past - against Ballybay in the county final in particular."

The scoring ability of goalkeeper Beggan has been an important weapon for Scotstown this year - the All-Star winner kicked the winning free in the semi-final victory against Coleraine but O Baoill says Gweedore are well aware of the danger: "He's a confident player!

"He's well able to be an outfield player but we'll have to keep a close eye on him alright because we know how dangerous he is when he gets the ball."