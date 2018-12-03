Neal Peden named new Antrim hurling boss with Anthony Daly handed advisory role

Peden's management team's includes former Dublin boss Anthony Daly, who will have an advisory role

Neal Peden has been appointed as the new Antrim senior hurling manager.

Peden was part of the management team of previous joint bosses Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley who stood down in September.

Gary O'Kane, who was also in the previous management team, will be a selector along with Karl McKeegan and Jim Close.

Former Clare captain and Dublin boss Anthony Daly will be an advisor to the new Saffron management team.

Following the resignations of McNaughton and McKinley, Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane was nominated for the job only to rule himself out of contention because of work commitments and loyalty to the Derry club.

After the departures of the joint bosses, Peden had indicated a willingness to remain involved in any new management team.

He was drafted as part of a four-man management team in the Spring of 2016 after PJ O'Mullan stood down after only being in the role for a few months.

Peden takes over after a disappointing 2018 campaign which saw the county relegated to Division Two of the Hurling League and also having to win a relegation play-off to avoid demotion from the new second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup.

The new manager's appointed was announced at the Antrim GAA convention on Monday night which saw St Enda's club-man Ciaran McCavana becoming the new county chairman after Collie Donnelly's decision to stand down.