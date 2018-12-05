Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Donegal to face Cavan, Down and Queen's

Matthew Donnelly and Hugh McFadden in action during the McKenna Cup final in February

Dr McKenna Cup holders Donegal will face Cavan, Down and Queen's in Section A of the pre-season competition.

Last season's beaten finalists Tyrone, who had won the tournament in each of the previous six years, have been drawn with Derry, Fermanagh and UUJ in Section C.

Antrim, Monaghan, Armagh and St Mary's make up Section B.

The opening round of fixtures will be played on 30 December, followed by matches on 6 January and 9 January.

The competition will trial new rules introduced by the GAA, which will be reviewed before the start of the Football League in late January.

Donegal ended Tyrone's domination of the competition by defeating Mickey Harte's side 1-16 to 1-12 in February's decider.

"We're looking forward to the competition again - we got a great run in it last year and it really stood to us in terms of that bit of confidence and belief and in blooding some young lads," said Donegal assistant manager Paul McGonigle.

'Minimum of four games the target'

Tyrone will be in action for the first time since losing the All-Ireland final to Dublin on 2 September.

"We've taken the competition seriously for all the years I've been in charge of Tyrone and we've been pretty successful in doing that," commented Tyrone boss Mickey Harte.

"It's a new season and it's great to be in competitive football at this time of year.

"The more you do well in your group games you can get a semi-final, then if you do well in that you're going to get a final.

"The target is always to get a minimum of four games if you can do that and then if you're successful you could get a fifth game. Five competitive games as preparation for the National League is ideal."

Cavan manager Michael Graham will take charge in competitive games for the first time following his appointment to succeed Mattie McGleenan in August.