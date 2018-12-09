Leinster Club SFC: Longford club Mullinalaghta stun Kilmacud Crokes in final

Gary Rogers (right) scored Mullinalaghta's late penalty which put them ahead

Longford club Mullinalaghta stunned Kilmacud Crokes 1-8 to 1-6 in Sunday's Leinster Club Football Final.

Twice All-Ireland champions Crokes looked set for victory as they led by three points with four minutes of normal time left at Tullamore.

However, a Rian Brady point was then followed by Gary Rogers' 59th-minute penalty as the Longford side moved ahead.

A further Aidan McElligott point sealed Mullinalaghta's win.

To complete Kilmacud's miserable afternoon, Dublin star Cian O'Sullivan, who conceded the crucial penalty, was sent off in injury-time after picking up a second yellow card.

Mullinalaghta's win means they will face Munster champions Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland semi-finals in February with Ulster champions Gweedore taking on defending champions Corofin in the other last-four clash.

The Longford side, who become the first team for the county to win the Leinster title, are managed by new Cavan manager Mickey Graham and he will now have to combine for the roles for at least two more months.

Pat Burke's goal helped Kilmacud lead 1-2 to 0-2 early on but Mullinalaghta hit the final three scores of the first half to draw level.

With Dublin forward Paul Mannion well shackled by Patrick Fox, Crokes struggled to fully utilise a strong wind advantage in the second half - although points from Craig Dias and Callum Pearson did help them move three ahead after 48 minutes.

However Brady's point - his fourth - ended a 30-minute scoreless period for Mullinalaghta and Rogers' penalty a minute from time - after O'Sullivan had fouled McElligott - suddenly had the underdogs ahead.

McElligott's point then rounded off a dramatic smash and grab win for a team that hails from a parish in North East Longford consisting of less than 500 people.