Dr McKenna Cup: Derry v Tyrone one of three games brought forward

Three Dr McKenna Cup games have been moved forward to the week beginning 15 December - two weeks before the scheduled start to the competition.

Fermanagh will host Ulster University in Section C at Derrygonnelly on 15 December, with Armagh facing St Mary's College at Crossmaglen in Section B on 16 December, both 13:00 GMT kick-offs.

Derry will face Tyrone at Celtic Park at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 20 December.

The three remaining first-round games will take place on Sunday 30 December.

The Red Hands are unable to play their Section C opener on 30 December because they will be on a team holiday abroad.

The round two and round three games will take place on Sunday 6 January and Wednesday 9 January.

The semi-finals will be played on 13 January, with the final scheduled for the following weekend.

McKenna Cup an opportunity for trio - Harte

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says the McKenna Cup will offer Kyle Coney, Darren McCurry and Conan Grugan the opportunity to re-establish themselves in the Red Hand County squad.

Grugan and Coney haven't played for Tyrone for more than three years with McCurry opting out last March.

"We know quite a bit about their ability and what they have to offer," said the Tyrone boss.

"The McKenna Cup is a good place to see if they can bring it on to the next stage, maybe with the anticipation of them bringing it to a step further."

Omagh club-man Grugan opted out of the Tyrone squad in late 2014 with former Australian Rules player Coney following suit a few months later, after the 2015 McKenna Cup.

Edendork forward McCurry pulled out of the squad last March for work reasons after being unable to claim a regular starting role in the early part of this year's Football League.

Mark Bradley has opted out of the Tyrone squad because of his study commitments in England

Harte will welcome back Bradley to squad

Mark Bradley's study commitments in England means he will not be involved this year but Harte says the Trillick forward will be welcomed back to the squad.

"He's a very good player and has been very good for us but it's a decision he had to make himself," added the Tyrone boss.

"I'm happy to go with him on that and I hope that he'll be returning when he gets all that sorted out."

Goalkeeper Mickey O'Neill has also opted out and the Tyrone manager says the Clonoe man will be missed from the squad.

"He's been understudy to Niall [Morgan] to a large degree. They've battled in and out and Mickey to his credit has kept Niall Morgan at a very high level because he has been very good company to be in there.

"He's always had a smile on his face at training or wherever he has been with us so we're going to miss him and the banter he brought."

BANK OF IRELAND MCKENNA CUP FIXTURES

15 December

Section C Fermanagh v Ulster University Derrygonnelly, 13:00 BST

16 December

Section B Armagh v St Mary's Crossmaglen, 13:00

20 December

Section C Derry v Tyrone Celtic Park, 20:00

30 December - all 14:00

Section A Cavan v Down venue tbc Donegal v Queen's MacCumhaill Park

Section B Monaghan v Antrim Clones

6 January - all 14:00

Section A Down v Donegal Pairc Esler Cavan v Queen's Cavan venue

Section B Monaghan v St Mary's Clones Antrim v Armagh Corrigan Park

Section C Fermanagh v Derry Brewster Park Tyrone v Ulster University Healy Park

9 January - 20:00 GMT

Section A Donegal v Cavan MacCumhaill Park Down v Queen's Pairc Esler

Section B Armagh v Monaghan Athletic Grounds Antrim v St Mary's Pairc Esler

Section C Derry v Ulster University Owenbeg Tyrone v Fermanagh Healy Park

13 January - 14:00

Semi-Finals Section A winner v Section B winner tbc, Best runner-up v Section C winner tbc

19-20 January

Final