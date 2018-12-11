Cavan GAA: Mickey Graham to combine Breffni job with club role

Mickey Graham celebrates Mullinalaghta's Leinster club final win over Kilmacud Crokes

Incoming Cavan coach Mickey Graham will remain in charge of Leinster champions Mullinalaghta until the end of their All-Ireland club championship campaign.

Graham will combine both jobs for the early part of 2019 having led the Longford club to a shock victory against Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin.

They will face Kerry's Dr. Crokes in an All-Ireland semi-final on 16 February.

"There's probably not enough days in the week but we'll work it," Graham told RTE.

"We've good backroom teams, between Mullinalaghta and Cavan, and we'll organise training and make sure we can accommodate both. There'll be no issues there.

"The only thing is it'll be a very busy Christmas time!"

Graham was appointed to succeed Mattie McGleenan as Cavan manager in August but the former Minor manager had told the county board that he would remain committed to his role with Mullinalaghta until the end of their championship campaign having helped the club to win three consecutive Longford county titles.

Cavan's first game of the 2019 season will be their McKenna Cup opener against Down on Sunday, 30 December.