Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup: Fermanagh seeking new players to add to senior panel

Donegal followed up their McKenna Cup victory by winning the Ulster title in 2018

Ulster footballers get their first exposure to the GAA's new rule changes as the McKenna Cup begins on Saturday.

Fermanagh play Ulster University in the opening game of the pre-season competition while Armagh will host St Mary's in Crossmaglen on Sunday.

"We've drawn really good opponents and it will give us a good platform for the League," said Armagh's Aidan Forker.

"We're in Division Two this year so it's another step up from where we were last year.

"You can train all you want but the games will help us see what stage we're at"

Fermanagh's march to the 2018 Ulster final started with an impressive McKenna Cup campaign as manager Rory Gallagher began his tenure with group wins against Monaghan, Queens University and Donegal before a semi-final defeat by Tyrone.

The Ernesiders built on their pre-season form by gaining promotion, alongside Armagh, from Division Three of the Football League and then swept past the Orchard County and Monaghan on their way to the Ulster final.

"Everybody is trying to find a couple of new players [in the McKenna Cup]," said Fermanagh selector Ronan Gallagher.

"There's stories all over the country of players getting a run in pre-season competitions and then keeping their places.

"We'll be hoping that will be case for us because it will be such as step up for us this year in Division Two.

"We want to be as competitive as we can in that division and the McKenna Cup will help with that."

Donegal, who beat Tyrone last February to win their first McKenna Cup in eight years, will begin their title defence against Queens on 30 December at Ballybofey.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup fixtures Section C: Saturday, 15 December Fermanagh v Ulster University Derrygonnelly, 13:00 GMT