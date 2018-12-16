Antrim hurlers beat Wicklow 0-12 to 0-13 in Kehoe Cup opener

James McNaughton was in free-scoring form in Antrim at Abbotstown

Neal Peden's Antrim hurling reign got off to a winning start as the Saffrons defeated Wicklow 0-21 to 0-13 in the Kehoe Cup opener at Abbotstown.

James McNaughton was in free-scoring form for the Saffrons as they led 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time.

McNaughton then hit six of Antrim's next seven points as they moved 0-17 to 0-10 ahead and they remained in control in the closing stages in Dublin.

Antrim will face Kildare or Wicklow in the semi-final on 13 January.

Kildare meet Wicklow in a play-off in the five-team competition on 6 January with the winners going on to face the Saffrons a week later.

Westmeath will meet Meath in the other semi-final also on 13 January.