All-Ireland Club semi-final and National League dates revealed

Gweedore celebrate after winning the Seamus MacFerran Cup at Healy Park

The dates and throw-in times for the All-Ireland Club semi-finals and the 2019 Football and Hurling Leagues have been confirmed.

Ulster hurling champions Cushendall will play St Thomas's of Galway at Parnell Park on Saturday 9 February, with a 15:00 GMT start.

Ulster football kingpins Gweedore face defending champions Corofin at 13:30 on 16 February at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tyrone travel to Kerry for their first Football League game on 27 January.

On the same day in Division One, Monaghan host Dublin and Cavan are away to Galway.

The opening round of Division Two fixtures sees Clare at home to Donegal, Fermanagh entertaining Cork and Armagh travelling to Kildare.

Down will be in action in Division Three on Saturday 26 January, facing Laois at 19:00 GMT.

Ulster's two representatives in Football League Division Four, Antrim and Derry, will play each other on Sunday 27 February.

Antrim's hurlers take on Kerry on Saturday, while Down and Derry square up the following day.

The Football and Hurling Leagues continue during February and March.

Club semi-final details

The Ruairi Og club from Cushendall qualified for the All-Ireland hurling last-four by seeing off Ballycran in the Ulster decider in November.

Ballyhale Shamrock and Ballygunner will contest the other semi-final at 17:00 at Semple Stadium, Thurles, also on 9 February.

Donegal champions Gweedore defeated Monaghan counterparts Scotstown in their provincial football final last month.

Mullnalaghta St Columba's of Longford will take on Dr Crokes of Kerry at the Semple Stadium at 15:30 on 16 February.