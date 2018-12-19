Derry GAA: John McEvoy takes charge of Oak Leaf hurlers

John McEvoy was part of Anthony Daly's backroom team with the Dublin senior hurlers

Laois native John McEvoy has been appointed as the new manager of the Derry senior hurlers.

The former Dublin Under-21's boss succeeds Collie McGurk, who stepped down from the role in October.

McEvoy's selectors will be another ex-Dublin Under-21s manager Johnny McGuirk and former Antrim and Cushendall player Brian Delargy.

The Oak Leafers begin their Division 2B Hurling League campaign when they visit Down on Sunday, 27 January.

"We are delighted to have John McEvoy and his management team to help guide our senior hurlers going forward. They are a talented management team who are highly respected within the game and possess relevant experience at a very high level," said Derry chairman Brian Smith.

"I would like to thank all those who took part in the selection process. We are confident that the incoming management team will build on the excellent work of the previous two years and ask for the support for all Derry Gaels for the season ahead."

Derry finished bottom of the Division 2B table last season but they avoided relegation by defeating Armagh in their relegation play-off final.

In the Christy Ring Cup, McGurk's side qualified for the knock-out stages as Group 2 runners up but they lost their semi-final against Kildare.