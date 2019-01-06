Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Donegal and Cavan to battle for semi-final spot

Martin McElhinney impressed as holders Donegal overcame Down in Newry

Dr McKenna Cup holders Donegal will battle with Cavan for a semi-final spot on Wednesday after both maintained their 100% records in Section A.

Donegal beat Down 1-17 to 0-10 at Newry as Cavan outclassed QUB 0-17 to 0-3.

Tyrone have maximum points in Section C after a 2-14 to 1-9 win over Ulster University as Ben McCarron's hat-trick helped Derry beat Fermanagh 3-9 to 2-8.

Armagh head Section B win after they beat Antrim 2-21 to 1-10 as Monaghan drew 1-14 to 0-17 with St Mary's.

The Orchard County's second big win in their section puts them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals providing they avoid a heavy defeat by Monaghan on Wednesday.