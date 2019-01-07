Paddy Tally says young Down side can learn from chastening Donegal defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Tally rebuilding Down for the future

Down boss Paddy Tally says Sunday's "tough learning experience" in the 1-17 to 0-10 Dr McKenna Cup defeat by Donegal can benefit his young squad.

Thirteen of Sunday's starters were not involved in last year's Championship as Tally starts a rebuilding job that he insists cannot be put off.

"You need a day like that now and again," said Tally after the Pairc Esler contest.

"You have to understand this is the level you have to get to."

Tally's young squad only lost 0-13 to 1-9 against Cavan in his first competitive outing as boss on 30 December but found Declan Bonner's Ulster Champions an altogether tougher proposition in Sunday's contest.

"We took a bit last week from the game in Cavan but today was a really tough learning experience for a lot of the players.

"A lot of mistakes were made and there were savage turnovers which really hurt us very badly.

"Donegal are very good in those terms. They won't give a lot of ball away and they are very good on the ball.

"It will be hard for us all tonight but we'll take from it."

Down must establish new team - Tally

With 11 Down men in action for the university teams in the competition and others missing as they recuperate following injury, in addition to a couple of experienced men being rested in January, Tally has had little option but to select young and experimental sides in his team's opening two games.

"There are a lot of young players but we have to do that.

"The future is key here - for the next three years or however long it is going to be - that we establish a new team in Down.

"The other thing is that by the time May kicks in, that we're in a position to compete well for the championship.

"Those 11 players [representing the universities] are getting great exposure which will help them when they come back to us."

Declan Bonner dubs hand pass rule 'an absolute disaster' after McKenna Cup win over Down

Hand pass rule riling inter-county bosses

Like seemingly all inter-county bosses, Tally is hoping that the experimental hand pass rule being employed this month will be consigned to the dustbin of GAA history by the time his varsity contingent returns.

"Today it was very disappointing, the amount of times play was blown up [for the fourth hand pass].

"We had a goal in the first half which would have been a really good goal ruled out."

The other experimental rules, Tally says he can live with although they have been totally overshadowed by the hand pass controversies.

Down will complete their McKenna campaign against Queen's in Newry on Wednesday night as Donegal and Cavan battle to secure top spot in the other Section A game at Ballybofey.

While Donegal top the group on scoring difference, a draw will see both teams progress to the semi-finals.

Going into their game against Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh lead Section B after two huge wins and providing there is a winner at MacCumhaill Park, only a massive Farney win will deny Kieran McGeeney's side a semi-finals spot.

Tyrone will top Section C if they avoid defeat against Fermanagh and even a surprise Erne County victory may not deny the Red Hands top spot with Derry's scoring difference currently 22 adrift of Mickey Harte's side.

Wednesday's Dr McKenna Cup fixtures - 20:00 GMT

Section A Down v Queen's University Pairc Esler Donegal v Cavan Ballybofey

Section B Antrim v St Mary's University Woodlands Armagh v Monaghan Athletic Grounds

Section C Tyrone v Fermanagh Woodlands Derry v Ulster University Owenbeg

Dr McKenna Cup tables

Section A

Played Wins Draws Losses For Against Pts 1. Donegal 2 2 0 0 41 21 4 2. Cavan 2 2 0 0 30 15 4 3. Down 2 0 0 2 22 33 0 4. Queen's 2 0 0 2 14 38 0

Section B

Played Wins Draws Losses For Against Pts 1. Armagh 2 2 0 0 62 23 4 2. Monaghan 2 1 1 0 40 32 3 3. St Mary's 2 0 1 1 27 52 1 4. Antrim 2 0 0 2 28 50 0

Section C