Dr McKenna Cup: Donegal to face Armagh in semi-finals with Tyrone meeting Derry

Michael Langan's nine points helped Donegal set up a semi-final with Monaghan on Sunday

Holders Donegal beat Cavan 1-20 to 1-12 to set up a Dr McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh as Tyrone and Derry progressed to the other last-four tie.

Michael Langan hit 0-9 as Donegal won the Section A decider at Ballybofey.

Armagh's 0-13 to 1-9 win over Monaghan put them top of Section B as the Farney men missed out on the semi-finals.

Tyrone beat Fermanagh 0-10 to 0-4 to top Section C as Derry's 1-20 to 0-7 thumping of Ulster University left the Oak Leafers as best runners-up.

Derry's big win left them with a superior scoring difference to Section A runners-up Cavan.

Both teams finished on four points in their respective groups but Derry had a scoring difference of +11 with Cavan's previously healthy advantage over the Oak Leafers wiped up by their eight-point defeat in Ballybofey as they finished on +7.

Both semi-finals will take place at neutral venues on Sunday [14:00 GMT] with Donegal facing Armagh at Healy Park and Tyrone meeting Derry at the Athletic Grounds.

In Wednesday night's dead rubbers, Down hammered Queen's 4-18 to 1-5 with Antrim defeating St Mary's 1-14 to 0-9.

Ryan McHugh was back in action for Donegal after his concussion problems during the autumn

McHugh lines out for Donegal and not UU

After his concussion problems in the autumn, Ryan McHugh was expected to return to action for Ulster University on Wednesday night but instead lined out for Donegal at MacCumhaill Park.

Cavan had to play over an hour of the contest with 14 men after David Phillips' early straight red card and Langan's six first-half points left Declan Bonner's side 0-10 to 0-6 up at the break.

As Jamie Brennan notched 1-4, Donegal extended their lead to 1-17 to 0-9 and Kevin Tierney's late fisted goal wasn't enough for Cavan to squeeze into the semi-finals.

The Section B shootout between Armagh and Monaghan was a more competitive affair as Kieran McGeeney's side edged a one-point win.

An early Jack McCarron penalty was quickly followed by three unanswered points as the Farneymen raced out in front at the Athletic Grounds.

However the hosts managed to stay within touching distance of their opponents for the rest of the half and eventually went ahead when Aidan Forker and Niall Grimley each scored a pair of points within five minutes of the restart.

For the remainder of the encounter the game, and lead, ebbed and flowed as neither side could stretch the advantage to more than a point.

Stefan Campbell, returning to the Armagh panel having taken a year out during the 2018 season, scored the winning point shortly before Jamie Clarke was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Peter Harte hit five frees for Tyrone in their 0-10 to 0-4 win over Fermanagh

Tyrone beat Fermanagh in drab game

In Section C, Tyrone booked their semi-final spot after eventually subduing Fermanagh in a drab Healy Park encounter.

A forgettable first half produced just four scores, with Peter Harte converting two Tyrone frees in response to scores from Aidan Breen and Conall Jones.

Both sides fell foul of the controversial new hand pass rule, with Fermanagh penalised on four occasions, and Tyrone called back twice as they sought to break through a packed defence.

There was some excitement at the beginning of the second half as Thomas Treacy pulled off a terrific save to deny Ronan O'Neill.

Kane Connor and Harte, from another free, swapped scores, and David Mulgrew hit Tyrone's first score from play in the 44th minute, and they eased further ahead with points from Conan Grugan and goalkeeper Niall Morgan, from a long range free.

Fermanagh played the last eight minutes with 14 men after brothers Ryan and Conall Jones were sin-binned.

And the Red Hands finished strongly with scores from Hugh Pat McGeary and Harte, who brought his frees tally to five.

Derry hold UU scoreless in first half

Derry set up their semi-final against the Red Hands with a dominant win over Ulster University.

UU were held scoreless in the first half as Emmett Bradley hit 1-4 of the Oak Leafers' 1-7 opening-period haul.

Tyrone star Lee Brennan finally opened Jordanstown's account after the break but Derry pushed on to lead 1-15 to 0-1 after 55 minutes.

UU did notch six of the last 11 scores as Brennan finished on 0-5 but the Oak Leafers had done enough to earn a semi-finals spot.

Down and Antrim earned comfortable win in the dead rubbers.

Man of the match Pat Havern hit two of Down's goals in the 4-18 to 1-5 win over Queen's with Declan McClements and Shane Annett also finding the net for the Mournemen and Colm O'Neill fisting Queen's first-half three-pointer.

Antrim's dominant first-half display, as they led 1-13 to 0-3 at the break, set up their eight-point win over St Mary's.

The Saffrons only managed a solitary point but their first-half endeavours, which included Ryan Murray's goal, meant that a Mary's comeback was never on.

Wednesday's Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup results

Section A Down 4-18 Queen's University 1-05 Donegal 1-20 Cavan 1-12

Section B Antrim 1-14 St Mary's University 0-09 Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 1-09

Section C Tyrone 0-10 Fermanagh 0-04 Derry 1-20 Ulster University 0-07

Dr McKenna Cup tables

Section A

Played Wins Draws Losses For Against Pts 1. Donegal 3 3 0 0 64 36 6 2. Cavan 3 2 0 1 45 38 4 3. Down 3 1 0 2 52 41 2 4. Queen's 3 0 0 3 22 68 0

Section B

Played Wins Draws Losses For Against Pts 1. Armagh 3 3 0 0 75 35 6 2. Monaghan 3 1 1 1 52 45 3 3. Antrim 3 1 0 2 45 59 2 4. St Mary's 3 0 1 2 36 69 1

Section C