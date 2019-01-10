McKenna Cup: McGeeney wants pre-season competitions to be scrapped

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh team will play Donegal in this year's McKenna Cup semi-finals

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has called for the GAA to abandon the McKenna Cup and extend the national league instead.

The former All-Ireland winner believes inter-county teams would benefit more from home and away league matches than the traditional pre-season tournaments.

Armagh will face Donegal in the McKenna Cup semi-finals but McGeeney would prefer more competitive games instead.

"It would be a far better thing for everybody. I think we don't do anything to promote our games," said McGeeney.

"If we could do home and away games then we could do more to promote the games and get more people to see it - that's what we are are looking for.

"We want more competitive games. We have seven games really to try things out and it's too short a time. Basically, seven or eight weeks after this - for the majority of people - 95% of their season is over."

In 2018 the GAA introduced changes to the format of the All-Ireland championship in an attempt to condense the inter-county season and free up more time for club competitions to be staged.

"Everybody keeps complaining about the county season, but it gets smaller and smaller, and it's still trying to compete with two or three things," added the Orchard County boss.

"For me, I just think that if you played seven home games and seven away games in the national league, [over] three months, just play the Championship straight after it and finish the Championship by the end of July or beginning of August.

"There would be no quibbles between club and county, but we seem to think we have to play in September to go up against other sports or for whatever reason they have for that I'm not really sure."

The 2019 McKenna Cup semi-finals will both be held at neutral venues on Sunday [14:00 GMT] with Armagh facing Donegal at Healy Park and Tyrone meeting Derry at the Athletic Grounds.