Dr McKenna Cup: Donegal semi-final will be 'good test' says Kieran McGeeney

Kieran McGeeney says Armagh's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final against Donegal on Sunday will be another examination of his team's defensive resolve.

The Orchard County restricted Monaghan to 1-9 as they beat the Farney men on Wednesday to reach the last four.

And while McGeeney believes the McKenna Cup's days should be numbered, he says the game will be a good test ahead of his team's Division Two campaign.

"Donegal are scoring well. They hit 1-20 on Wednesday," said the Armagh boss.

"It will be a good test for our defence but that's what you are looking for before you head into Division Two."

Armagh-Monaghan game a feisty affair

It remains to be seen whether Sunday's semi-final at Healy Park will match the feisty nature of Wednesday's Athletic Grounds contest against the Farneymen.

Jamie Clarke was sent off for two yellow cards while a number of other players ending up on the deck after seemingly vigorous challenges.

McGeeney laughed off suggestions that his team had played on the edge on Wednesday's game.

"There seemed to be a lot of fellows falling. There was that many people hitting the ground, you would swear there was somebody with a machine gun."

Michael Langan, who hit 0-9 in a man-of-the-match display, and Jamie Brennan, who notched 1-4, did most of the attacking damage for the holders in their midweek win over Cavan but it remains to be seen whether Declan Bonner will opt to start one or both of them in Omagh.

Ryan McHugh made his return to action after a concussion lay-off in the Cavan off and Bonner must decide whether he should be handed another start or perhaps kept in reserve in advance of the league which starts in two weeks.

Tyrone and Derry in second game in three weeks

In Sunday's other semi-final at the Athletic Grounds, Derry manager Damian McErlain will hope that his team can be more competitive than they were in the Section C against Tyrone three weeks ago when the Red Hands earned a dominant 0-20 to 0-11 success.

After their four-point over the Ernemen, Derry's 16-point win over Ulster University proved enough to overhaul Cavan for the best runners-up spot after a semi-finals spot for the Oak Leafers looked unlikely going into the final series of round robin games.

The Derry boss may take some encouragement from his team's 3-9 winning tally against Fermanagh last week as Tyrone could only manage 0-10 against the same opposition in midweek.

However, there has been a gulf in class between the Division One and Division Four outfits in recent years and anything other than a Tyrone victory this weekend will be a surprise.