Antrim hurlers beat Kildare 4-20 to 1-19 to reach Kehoe Cup final

James McNaughton was in free-scoring form in Antrim at Abbotstown

Antrim hurlers have reached the Kehoe Cup Final after beating Kildare 4-20 to 1-19 in Sunday's semi-final at Abbotstown in Dublin.

James McNaughton hit three of Antrim's goals with Keelan Molloy also netting for Neal Peden's side.

Victory was virtually assured for the Saffrons at half-time after they had forged a 3-10 to 0-8 lead.

Antrim will meet Westmeath, who beat Meath 1-25 to 1-13 in the other semi-final, in next weekend's decider.

The Saffrons made a fast start to Sunday's game as McNaughton's first three-pointer and Molloy's goal helped them to a 2-1 to 0-0 lead after only two minutes.

McNaughton's second goal on 20 minutes extended Antrim's lead to 3-6 to 0-3.

Bernard Deay hit Kildare's goal one minute from time.

Sunday's game was Antrim's second game in the Kehoe Cup after they defeated Wicklow 0-21 to 0-13 before Christmas in what was Peden's first match in charge since taking up the job in November.