Mickey Harte unhappy over McKenna Cup final absentees because of Sigerson tie

Michael McKernan is among seven Tyrone players required for Sigerson Cup duty on Sunday

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup final: Tyrone v Armagh Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 19 January Throw-in: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live video on BBC Sport NI website (UK only)

Mickey Harte is unhappy at being without seven men for Tyrone's McKenna Cup final on Saturday because of Ulster University's Sigerson game on Sunday.

Michael McKernan, Lee Brennan, Frank Burns, Ben McDonnell, Brian Kennedy, Benny Gallen and David Mulgrew will be on away duty for UU against It Tralee.

"The National League starts in a week and a half's time," said Harte.

"Players would be better playing for their county in the week before they start the League."

Harte added that the issue "is a problem" and he believes the colleges authorities should avoid playing the early rounds of the varsity competitions on weekend dates.

"Traditionally, the round games of the Sigerson were always midweek and while that interfered with our preparations in terms of training, you could tolerate that," continued the Tyrone boss at a media event ahead of Saturday's final against Armagh.

"There has to be some accommodation. We need to make sure that the fixtures do return to midweek, and you can live with that.

"I've always taken the line that if we have established county players at university, I've no issue letting those players go.

"But there are people we want to try out, to be part of our squad. We need to have them.

"It's no good in seeing them in one game even if we're playing them. You need to see them in more than one game and you need to see them playing with our players.

"It is a big problem and it's not fair on the players who don't want to let anybody down but they still want to give themselves the best chance to be a county player because ultimately they'll be a county player longer than a college player."