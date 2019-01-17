McKenna Cup: Peter Harte captains Tyrone for final against Armagh

Peter Harte scored five points for Tyrone in their McKenna Cup semi-final against Derry

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup final: Tyrone v Armagh Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 19 January Throw-in: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live video on BBC Sport NI website (UK only)

Peter Harte will captain Tyrone from full-forward for their McKenna Cup final against Armagh on Saturday.

The former All Star, who scored five points as a replacement in the semi-final win over Derry, is among nine changes made by manager Mickey Harte.

Ronan O'Neill, Aidan McCrory, Michael Cassidy, Declan McClure, Conal McCann and Cathal McShane are the six players to retain their starting places.

The Red Hands are looking to win the tournament for a record 16th time.

Mickey Harte has left once vacancy among his replacements as goalkeeper Benny Gallen is unavailable because of his involvement with Ulster University.

Gallen, Lee Brennan, David Mulgrew, Frank Burns, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell and Brian Kennedy are all part of the UU panel that will play IT Tralee in their Sigerson Cup match on Sunday.

Tyrone manager Harte has expressed his frustration with the fixture clash, which leaves him without seven panellists just one week before the start of their football league campaign against Kerry on 27 January.

Peter Harte has been named to start at full-forward with Ronan O'Neill listed on the half-forward line alongside Niall Sludden and Conal McCann while Darren McCurry returns to the starting side having contributed five points in the opening-round win over Derry in December.

Defenders Ronan McNamee and Tiernan McCann will also make their first appearances of the season at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday.

Tyrone: N Morgan; C McLaughlin, R McNamee, L Rafferty; T McCann, A McCrory, M Cassidy; C Grugan, D McClure; N Sludden, R O'Neill, C McCann; D McCurry, P Harte (capt), C McShane.

Subs: AN Other, R Brennan, D Canavan, K Coney, M Donnelly, R Donnelly, R Gray, HP McGeary, K McGeary, C Meyler, R Sludden.